[Graphic News] Exports of sauces hit all-time high









South Korea’s exports of sauces reached an all-time high in 2020 as more people enjoyed cooking at home around the globe amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed.



Outbound shipments of sauces rose 25.8 percent on-year in 2020 to reach $301.7 million, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association.



KITA said the growth also came as global consumers became more aware of Korean-style foods following the popularity of Korean cultural content overseas.



By destination, the US accounted for 23 percent of the combined exports at $69.7 million, trailed by China with 20 percent, or $61 million. (Yonhap)











