Samsung’s market cap down by W42tr after heir’s imprisonment

Samsung Group’s de facto head Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)

The market capitalization of Samsung Group, South Korea’s largest conglomerate, shrunk by around 42 trillion won ($38.01 billion) after its de facto head Lee Jae-yong was sent back to jail last month, the Korea Exchange’s market data showed Thursday.



The combined market value of 16 listed firms within the nation’s telecom-to-chemicals conglomerate came to 695.87 trillion won at Thursday’s closing bell, losing 41.93 trillion won or 5.68 percent from the closing Jan. 15, the last trading session before the court decided the Samsung heir’s fate. The value of preferred stocks was excluded from the latest assessment.



Among the affiliated firms, Samsung C&T’s stock was affected the most. The construction and trading unit’s shares plummeted 17.26 percent apiece, while its market cap declined by 4.96 trillion won, over the cited period. Lee is the biggest shareholder of the blue-chip firm, holding a stake of more than 17 percent.



The group’s crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, logged the biggest loss in market value. The tech giant’s shares retreated 6.7 percent and its market value vanished by 35.22 trillion won. Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics amounted to 0.7 percent, the data showed.



