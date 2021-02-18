 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Cold wave hits nation once again

By Gha Hee sun
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:33
Chonnam National University, just north of Gwangju, is covered in white after another cold wave gripped the country. A citizen walks down a snowy path on the campus.

In subzero weather, pigeons walk on the frozen lake on the campus of Chonnam National University.

Jeju Island, one of the warmest areas of South Korea, could not avoid the cold this time. A person walks through a blizzard as white snow falls from the sky. 

Yet there are signs of spring -- flowers are beginning to bloom even in the cold winter air. 

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Gha Hee-sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)
