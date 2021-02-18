 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to hold TV launch event ‘Unbox & Discover’

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:35       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:35

(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics will hold a launch show for its TV products, dubbed “Unbox & Discover,” next month.

Samsung said Thursday it has sent out invitations to global partners and media for the event set for March 2.

“Samsung will share its vision for how the company’s latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV through cutting-edge technologies, beautiful design and impactful partnerships,” it said.

The company is expected to unveil its Lifestyle lineup for 2021, including new TVs, sound bars and monitors, at the event.

It will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and YouTube. 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com





