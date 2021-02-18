Woowa Brothers' founder joins super wealthy donation campaign

Kim Bong-jin, the founder and chairman of a local delivery app operator Woowa Brothers, on Thursday joined the bandwagon of South Korea‘s self-made and young rich donating substantial amounts of their assets to society.



Kim said he and his wife have joined The Giving Pledge, a global campaign of the world‘s wealthiest people contributing a majority of their assets to philanthropic projects, and that they would donate a half of their wealth in their lifetime, according to the company.



The 45-year-old millionaire owns a 9.9 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a German delivery app that acquired Kim’s company in 2019 for 4.8 trillion won ($4.3 billion). Kim’s wealth is estimated to reach 1 trillion won.



The pledge came only a week after a blockbuster announcement made by Kakao Chairman Kim Beom-soo who also promised to donate a half of his wealth. Kakao’s Kim, a series entrepreneur, has a net worth of 10 trillion won.





(Left) Woowa Brothers Corp. CEO Kim Bong-jin (R) and his wife Sul Bomi. (Woowa Brothers) (Right) Kakao Chairman Kim Beom-soo (Kakao)