 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

KAIST appoints Lee Kwang-hyung as new president

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:37
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology‘s new president Lee Kwang-hyung (KAIST)
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology‘s new president Lee Kwang-hyung (KAIST)


Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has appointed the institution’s provost and executive vice president Lee Kwang-hyung as its new president, it said Thursday.

KAIST held a board meeting to appoint Lee the 17th president of the institution upon approval of Minister of Science and ICT.

Lee, who is known as a futurist who introduced convergence studies at the academic institution, is an alumnus who earned a master‘s degree in industrial engineering at KAIST in 1980.

Professor Lee joined KAIST as a faculty member in 1985 after receiving his doctorate in computer science at INSA de Lyon.

Since then, Lee has held numerous positions at KAIST, including Associate Vice President of the International Office and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, before taking over the Executive Vice President post.

During his terms, professor Lee, an advocate of entrepreneurship and startups, has taught and many of his students later founded startups that have now become the country’s major tech firms. Naver founder Lee Hae-jin and Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju are among them.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114