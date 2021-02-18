[FULL TRANSCRIPT] Big Hit-Universal Music Group launches strategic partnership



Big Hit Entertainment, the powerhouse of global K-pop sensation BTS, and the world’s biggest music corporation Universal Music Group is partnering up to expand their foothold in the global entertainment industry.



The two firms announced on Thursday morning the establishment of a joint venture that will oversee the launching of a new K-pop boy band on the global stage. The group is set to debut through an audition program set to be aired globally in 2022.



UMG CEO Lucian Grainge, UMG affiliate Geffen A&M Records CEO John Janick, Big Hit Entertainment’s founder Bang Si-hyuk and its global CEO Lenzo Yoon released details in an announcement video on Thursday morning.



Here is the full script of the announcement on the UMG-Big Hit partnership.





Lucian Grainge / CEO & Chairman of UMG



Today will mark the beginning of a new chapter in music history. Today‘s announcement has three key elements.



First, the establishment of new joint venture between Geffen Records, one of our flagship labels, and Big Hit Entertainment for the launch of brand new global artist project.



Second, a collaboration in which we will utilize Big Hit’s newly created platforms and technology to enhance our artists‘ connections with their fans around the world.



Third, an enhanced fan and artist experience. I’m particularly excited about this partnership because of the success of our companies have been built on a foundation of shared values -- including an ethic of mutual respect with artists, an expertise in connecting with fans, and our ability to leverage technology to build global entertainment brands that transcend music.



Big Hit Entertainment Chairman and CEO Si-hyuk Bang and Global CEO Lenzo Yoon bring innovative perspective on the incredible growth of opportunities of the entertainment business today. I can‘t wait to see what an amazing music and entertainment the partnership between our companies will bring. Thank you very much.





Bang Si-hyuk / CEO & Chairman of Big Hit Entertainment



Thank you very much Lucian.



The Universal Music Group is a global entertainment industry leader with a foundation in music. It is one of the most influential firms that includes the world’s top labels. Lucian, who made UMG what it is today, is without a doubt one of the industry‘s top innovators. Establishing a joint venture and carrying out various global projects with such group is truly an honor.



The UMG’s influence as well as expertise accumulated in the world music market, coupled with Big Hit Entertainment‘s pioneering ideas and innovation will enable previously unimaginable feats.



I would like to extend my gratitude to Lucian and Lenzo, who played key roles in making this strategic partnership agreement a reality.



I strongly believe that UMG and Big Hit, two companies that endlessly pursued innovation, will create a synergy that will rewrite global music history.





Lenzo Yoon / Global CEO of Big Hit Entertainment



That’s right. I am extremely excited just by the thought of the future Big Hit and UMG will usher in together.



First of all, I would like to delve deeper into the global artist debut project that Lucian mentioned earlier.



We are planning to debut a new boy group in partnership with UMG for the global stage. We will select the members by holding a global audition. We are aiming to air this audition program in partnership with a US media partner in 2022.



Big Hit will be in charge of discovering and training artists, fan content production, and communication with fans through Weverse. UMG will be in charge of music production and global distribution utilizing their powerful local network.



Music fans the world over will be able to experience the birth of an unprecedented group that brings together world-leading capabilities.



A joint venture headquartered in Los Angeles will serve as the label overseeing the new group. Big Hit will work closely with UMG through Big Hit America, our US arm.



The significance of this project as an application of the winning formula that Big Hit Entertainment has established over the past 16 years in the US, the center of the global music market, cannot be overstated.



The global artists that will debut through this project will follow the K-pop system. K-pop is full-production, and includes music, performance, fashion, music videos, and engagement with fans.



This is a new challenge for both UMG and Big Hit Entertainment. The result will transcend the partnership between the two companies and the combination of two industries to become the fusion of cultures.



I hope that this path, that will be pioneered by our two companies, will bear witness to a brand new opportunity for the music industry. And we will be joined in this amazing achievement by John Janick, CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, a key part of UMG‘s multi-label universe that will play a pivotal role in our project.





John Janick / CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records



Thank you so much Lenzo. We’re all incredibly excited about this joint venture project between UMG‘s Geffen Records and Big Hit.



Personally, I’m particularly excited about the fact that we‘re engaging two leading global entertainment companies that each represent the east and west.



For our part, Geffen Records has a rich history of legendary artists who have had such a strong impact on musical culture over the past 40 years. Artists like Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Avicii to just name a few, as well as breakthrough artists like Olivia Rodrigo, all of whom are widely popular to this day.



In short, this project offers both of us an incredible opportunity to learn from one another, to challenge one another, and to help shape the next stage of one another‘s evolution. We couldn’t ask for a better partner.







(From top left, clockwise) Big Hit Entertainment founder and CEO Bang Si-hyuk, UMG CEO and Chairman Lucian Grainge, Geffen A&M Records CEO John Janick, and Big Hit Entertainment global CEO Lenzo Yoon speak in the announcement video released on Feb. 18, 2021. (Big Hit Entertainment/Universal Music Group)