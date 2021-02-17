 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Royal Salute Contemporary Art Digital Festival

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 17:45       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 17:45
(Pernod Ricard Korea)
(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Scotch whiskey brand Royal Salute is holding a pop-up art exhibition at Seoul Auction‘s Gangnam Branch that continues until Tuesday.

The show features contemporary artwork inspired by the whiskey brand from five artists including Kim Sun-woo, qwaya, 275c and Adrian Seo and Sung Nak-jin.

(Pernod Ricard Korea)
(Pernod Ricard Korea)
(Pernod Ricard Korea)
(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Alongside the artwork, a range of Royal Salute whiskeys, including this year’s latest lineup and limited editions, are also on display -- including the 29-year-old Pedro Ximénez edition.

Entry is free and opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
