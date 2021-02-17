[Photo News] Royal Salute Contemporary Art Digital Festival

(Pernod Ricard Korea)

Scotch whiskey brand Royal Salute is holding a pop-up art exhibition at Seoul Auction‘s Gangnam Branch that continues until Tuesday.



The show features contemporary artwork inspired by the whiskey brand from five artists including Kim Sun-woo, qwaya, 275c and Adrian Seo and Sung Nak-jin.





