[Photo News] Royal Salute Contemporary Art Digital Festival

(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Scotch whiskey brand Royal Salute is holding a pop-up art exhibition at Seoul Auction‘s Gangnam Branch that continues until Tuesday.
The show features contemporary artwork inspired by the whiskey brand from five artists including Kim Sun-woo, qwaya, 275c and Adrian Seo and Sung Nak-jin.
Alongside the artwork, a range of Royal Salute whiskeys, including this year’s latest lineup and limited editions, are also on display -- including the 29-year-old Pedro Ximénez edition.
Entry is free and opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Yim Hyun-su
