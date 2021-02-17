Insurance firms’ performance in alternative investment under par

Mirae Asset Financial Group's headquarters (Mirae Asset)
Although the overall insurance industry fared well last year in terms of profits amid the coronavirus pandemic, some showed disappointing performances in the foreign alternative investment segment, according to data on Wednesday.
Mirae Asset Life Insurance saw its operating profit drop 17.7 percent on-year to 115.8 billion won in 2020 although it secured more than a 50 percent market share in the variable insurance segment. The profit fell as the value of the firm’s alternative investments, including those for real estate funds targeting the Brazilian market, significantly dropped last year.
According to its recent filing at the state regulator Financial Supervisory Service, the company posted a loss of 47.97 billion won from January to September because of losses incurred in its investment for the Brazilian real estate funds.
KB Insurance saw its net profit decrease 30 percent year-on-year last year as it prepared reserves for losses from its investment in US hotel businesses.
Although Lotte Insurance was able to save 220 billion won last year by improving its loss ratio -- the ratio of losses to premiums earned -- and saving operational cost, it lodged an operating loss of 20.8 billion won as its investment in aircraft and hotel segments took a serious hit from the virus crisis.
“Insurance firms usually put money in alternative assets with relatively low risks, but the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to investments in hotel and aircraft businesses, which were considered safer than other types of assets,” said Lim Joon-whan, a researcher at the Korea Insurance Research Institute, a representative organization for the domestic insurance industry.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)