 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Insurance firms’ performance in alternative investment under par

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 15:36       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 15:43
Mirae Asset Financial Group's headquarters (Mirae Asset)
Mirae Asset Financial Group's headquarters (Mirae Asset)
Although the overall insurance industry fared well last year in terms of profits amid the coronavirus pandemic, some showed disappointing performances in the foreign alternative investment segment, according to data on Wednesday.

Mirae Asset Life Insurance saw its operating profit drop 17.7 percent on-year to 115.8 billion won in 2020 although it secured more than a 50 percent market share in the variable insurance segment. The profit fell as the value of the firm’s alternative investments, including those for real estate funds targeting the Brazilian market, significantly dropped last year.

According to its recent filing at the state regulator Financial Supervisory Service, the company posted a loss of 47.97 billion won from January to September because of losses incurred in its investment for the Brazilian real estate funds.

KB Insurance saw its net profit decrease 30 percent year-on-year last year as it prepared reserves for losses from its investment in US hotel businesses.

Although Lotte Insurance was able to save 220 billion won last year by improving its loss ratio -- the ratio of losses to premiums earned -- and saving operational cost, it lodged an operating loss of 20.8 billion won as its investment in aircraft and hotel segments took a serious hit from the virus crisis.

“Insurance firms usually put money in alternative assets with relatively low risks, but the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to investments in hotel and aircraft businesses, which were considered safer than other types of assets,” said Lim Joon-whan, a researcher at the Korea Insurance Research Institute, a representative organization for the domestic insurance industry.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114