[News Focus] Will four-day work week become a reality?

A four-day work week is rising as a hot button campaign issue as Seoul mayoral candidates present the compressed work schedule as campaign promises ahead of the April by-elections, with debate ensuing whether the pledge is realistic and economically viable for South Korea and its capital.
Former SMEs Minister Park Young-sun said in a meeting earlier this month that she wants to introduce a 4.5-day work week for Seoul citizens if she wins the Seoul mayor seat in coming months. Park has so far been picked from poll results as the most favored candidate.
“The 4.5-day workweek is related to a number of welfare problems including job loss for the younger generation, quality of life for women and struggles of raising and nurturing children,” she said during the meeting.
“I want to use that agenda to create a new framework for a great transition of the city of Seoul.”
Rep. Cho Jung-hoon, head of minor anti-establishment political party Transition Korea, has been actively advocating for a four-day work week as his major campaign promise for the Seoul mayoral seat since announcing his bid in December.
He argues that shorter working days will bring a better work-life balance for citizens while creating more jobs. The measure, if successfully introduced, can also provide more benefits for companies, Cho claims.
“Almost all corporations, including those from Korea, saw their productivity rate rise 20 percent (after transitioning to a four-day work week schedule,” Cho said in a radio interview this month.
“We would be providing a number of tax incentives and consultative work to motivate small and medium-sized companies considering the transition.”
Woo Sang-ho, another contender from the ruling party for the Seoul mayoral seat, agreed the topic is worth discussion but said it is unviable to be implemented in real life at this moment.
A four-day work week has been in discussion for years but only gained relevance in the past several years. Dozens of foreign companies have experimented and introduced systems that allow for shorter work hours.
The measure is hinted here as a possible solution to Korean workers’ notoriously long working hours, with the country ranking second after Mexico for longest working hours in a 2016 OECD report. Some local companies have introduced a four-day work week for their employees as a unique benefit.
SK Group since 2019 has allowed some of its affiliates’ employees to work four days a week every other week, and Woowa Brothers, operator of food delivery app Baemin, effectively runs a 4.5-day work week by letting employees off work on Monday morning.
Enforcing a four-day work week requires legislative revision, the power to which the Seoul mayoral post is not entitled. For that reason, the two candidates have advocated implementing incentive programs along consultative and financial support to prompt companies to introduce fewer work days.
Yet the measure still faces many roadblocks ahead to truly become institutionalized, as the system cannot exactly work for businesses of all sectors. Critics point the concept is not feasible considering how Korea is yet to fully institutionalize the 52-hour work week system.
It has also been warned that abruptly introducing the system could cause turbulence in the labor market, cutting employees’ wages and forcing them to find additional wage-earning opportunities, which can undermine the productivity rate for employees and their firms alike.
Critics also claim that shorter work days could inversely take away job opportunities from those in need, as increasing number of people would prefer to commit to two jobs simultaneously.
Korea saw its unemployment rate in January jump to 5.4 percent, the highest level reached since the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis. The number of employed people reached 25.8 million, 982,000 less than recorded a year earlier.
“Some people are already concerned for their livelihoods as they can’t even find part-time jobs, so how is this 4.5-day work week even possible,” asked former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is running against Park and Cho for the Seoul mayoral seat, in a Facebook post earlier this month.
“It is absolutely unclear to whom this concept will be practiced. It wouldn’t make sense to put Seoul’s civil servants on 4.5-day work week, so does that mean the target would be private companies based in Seoul?”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)