100,000 German households subscribe to Hanwha Q Cells’ green electricity service

Hanwha Q Cells’ rooftop solar panels in Germany. (Hanwha Q Cells)





Hanwha Q Cells said Wednesday that more than 100,000 households in Germany have joined its Q.Energy service so far, which allows customers to buy and consume electricity generated 100 percent by renewables.



According to the solar power unit of Hanwha Solutions, the Q.Energy service sources the electricity from renewable-energy power plants in Germany and Austria and delivers the energy to the German households.



“The Q.Energy service, which garnered more than 100,000 household subscribers just one year after its launch, will allow Hanwha Q Cells to transform into a total energy solutions company,” a company official said.



Q.Energy customers can view electricity prices 24 hours in advance, and freely make decisions, for example, to use their washing machines or charge their electric vehicles.



Along with the Q.Energy service, the company is offering a program that installs rooftop solar panels for households free of charge. In the program, Hanwha Q Cells keeps the ownership of the solar panels and charges customers monthly electricity bills.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)