 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

New Japanese envoy stresses trilateral cooperation with US

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 13:39       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 13:39

New Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi is seen in this Kyodo News Agency file photo from Sturday. (Kyodo News Agency)
New Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi is seen in this Kyodo News Agency file photo from Sturday. (Kyodo News Agency)
New Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi has stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the two countries and the United States for regional stability, according to its embassy on Wednesday.

"Japan and South Korea are mutually important neighbors, whose people share a deep interest in each other's politics, economy, society and culture," Aiboshi said in his first message posted on the embassy's website since his arrival in Seoul on Friday.

"To keep the region stable, cooperation between Japan and Korea, and among Japan, South Korea and the United States, is essential," he said.

His remarks came as Seoul has been seeking to mend ties with Tokyo and firm up relations with Washington under the administration of new US President Joe Biden to create fresh opportunities to jumpstart the stalled peace process with North Korea.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo remain badly frayed over long-running issues stemming from wartime forced labor and Tokyo's export curbs.

Aiboshi, who previously served as ambassador to Israel, said he is well aware of the grim situations the two countries are facing in terms of their bilateral relations and that he feels the "heavy weight of responsibility" as the top envoy.

Hoping for the COVID-19 situation to improve, he also vowed to carry out his duties to foster an environment that would enable more bilateral exchanges to take place in various fields and at people-to-people levels. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114