Business

Samsung launches kiosk machine highlighting security, hygiene features

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 11:05       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 11:08
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows a kiosk machine developed by Samsung Electronics. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday said it has launched a kiosk machine in South Korea that highlights advanced security and hygiene features as the South Korean tech giant enters the self-service machine business amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend.

Samsung Kiosk is an all-in-one self-service machine that allows consumers to select, order and pay for services and products at restaurants, marts and pharmacies.

Samsung said its first-ever kiosk machine will be globally available in the first half of the year. The company signed a partnership with Fiserv Inc., a leading payments and financial services solutions provider, to sell the kiosk.

The product with a 24-inch touch display comes in three types -- wall-mounted, standing and table. It is powered by advanced system-on-chip and does not require a separate personal computer to manage content and payment information.

Samsung said the kiosk's touch screen is coated with a special film that boosts antibacterial and sterilization effects, and was recognized by US-based safety certification organization Underwriters Laboratories.

The kiosk, which runs on Linux-based Tizen operating system, is applied with Knox, Samsung's security solution that protects its payment platform and data from hacking.

Those who have Samsung Kiosk can manage the machine in real time through its remote management system, the company added. (Yonhap)
