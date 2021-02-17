 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom enters AI-based video security business

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:56       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:56

SK headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)
SK headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)
SK Telecom Co., the country's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it joined hands with its security subsidiary ADT Caps Co. and local video management solution company Innodep Inc. to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based video analysis services.

Under an agreement, the three companies will develop such services to effectively manage video surveillance systems in the growing local market in the private and public sectors, according to SK Telecom.

The mobile carrier said it will optimize its AI algorithms and semiconductors for video analysis and utilize Innodep's video management platform and ADT Caps' security expertise to develop the services.

The three companies plan to develop real-time security services for public safety as well as for industrial facilities, and work together on domestic and overseas smart city projects.

SK Telecom said it aims to solve issues in existing video analysis systems, such as false alarms, and help overcome the limitations of in-person video security management.

The move comes after SK Telecom launched a semiconductor specifically designed for AI tasks last year.

The mobile carrier has recently strengthened its focus in AI services and released earlier this week its AI-powered wireless earphones. (Yonhap)

