 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Major asset managers log 44% jump in 2020 earnings

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:02       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:02

Mirae Asset Daewoo's headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Daewoo)
Mirae Asset Daewoo's headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Daewoo)
Major asset management companies in South Korea saw their earnings soar more than 40 percent in 2020 amid a bullish stock market, data showed Wednesday.

The combined net income of the country's 10 leading asset managers came to 381.6 billion won ($346 million) last year, up 44 percent from a year earlier, according to their annual earnings reports.

Their total operating income stood at 422.5 billion won, up 10.7 percent from the previous year.

The figure doesn't include earnings of Kiwoom Asset Management Co. that has yet to put out its 2020 report.

Market watchers attributed the jump in their earnings to the bullish run of the South Korean stock market despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Mirae Asset Global Investments saw its net profit spike 95.8 percent on-year to 256.3 billion won, which accounted for 50.7 percent of the total.

Samsung Asset Management, the asset management arm of top conglomerate Samsung Group, came next with 70.7 billion won, which was up 30.7 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114