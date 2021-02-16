[Today’s K-pop] Monsta X to meet fans in person





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X announced Tuesday that it will meet their fans online and offline in March.



Via its official SNS, the band’s company Starship Entertainment said that it will host two-day fan meet/ concert at a venue in Seoul March 6-7. The event will be held offline and broadcast live through the band’s channel on Naver’s V Live.



The seats will be arranged in line with the government’s guideline for COVID-19, and the arrangement could be adjusted in accordance with the social distancing phase, said the company in advance.



The tickets will be sold exclusive to the members of Monsta X’s official fan club and those for the online broadcast will be open to the public.



The six-piece act performed live at a concert along with Kang Daniel, The Boyz, Ateez and IZ*ONE that was livestreamed via NCSoft’s Universe platform on Sunday.



BTS’s new collab picked for Japanese movie OST



BTS’s new Japanese song “Film Out” has been chosen as a theme song for a movie, according to Japanese media reports on Tuesday.



The band collaborated with Japanese rock band Back Number and the song will be featured in the OST of “Signal The Movie,” a film adaptation of Kansai TV’s long-run television drama. The drama is a retake on Korean drama “Signal” that was a hit here in 2016.



BTS’s Jungkook suggested his own take when he got the demo from Iyori Shimizu, lead vocal and guitarist of the trio. The melody was really good and pulled us, said the musician. Both the melody and the lyrics tug at heart and the ballad will resonate with many, he added.



The septet also sang “Don’t Leave Me,” a hip-hop/electronic theme song for the remake series that was aired in 2018.



TXT’s Yeonjun to walk down runway for NYFW





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together will walk the runway for a Korean designer on Wednesday for a fashion show that will be broadcast via New York Fashion Week’s official website.



A seven-year-old Korean brand “ul:kin” is putting the idol on its New York debut runway that has gone online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also collaborated on a range of clothes that will be presented in the show.

Meanwhile, TXT released a music video for “Way Home,” a futuristic R&B tune from its third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour” last week on its YouTube channel. Against a backdrop of a classroom, each of the quintet donned up in school uniforms gazes into the camera, befitting the theme of “eye contact,” and sings how lonely and uneasy it can be for the young without the memory of each other.



The EP came out in November last year and ranked No. 25 on Billboard’s main albums chart Billboard 200. Its first studio album in Japanese “Still Dreaming,” released last month, topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts.



Kang Daniel focuses on his inner self





(Credit: Connect Entertainment)