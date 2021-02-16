 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

CJ CheilJedang win nods for marine biodegradation material PHA

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 16, 2021 - 15:53       Updated : Feb 16, 2021 - 15:53
Plastic products made with CJ CheilJedang’s polyhydroxyalkanoate (CJ CheilJedang)
Plastic products made with CJ CheilJedang’s polyhydroxyalkanoate (CJ CheilJedang)

CJ CheilJedang is picking up speed with its white biotechnology business, having won a global certification for its biodegradable plastic, the company said Tuesday.

CJ‘s polyhydroxyalkanoate, which is touted as a green replacement for petroleum-based plastics, has been certified as biodegradable by TUV Austria, a globally renowned institution for biodegradability testing and certification, in four areas -- industry, household, soil and marine.

It is the first time a South Korean company has received the TUV certificate in marine biodegradability, the food and bio company explained.

CJ said its PHA received a high score for its environmentally-friendly production process that allows over 90 percent of the material to naturally decompose in most environments, including in soils and in seas.

Using CJ’s PHA production technology, it is the only biodegradable material that decomposes in the sea, the company said.

With the certificate, the food group said it will expand its presence in the biodegradable material market in other countries.

The company is also actively partnering with related companies for the business.

CJ CheilJedang said it recently signed a contract with Helian Polymers, a 3D-printing company based in the Netherlands, to supply PHA.

“Big global companies in Europe have made pre-orders amounting to over 5,000 tons, which is far over what we have planned to produce,” a CJ official said in a press release.

“We will push on to target the global biodegradable polymers market with unparalleled technology and differentiated products.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114