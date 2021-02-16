CJ CheilJedang win nods for marine biodegradation material PHA

CJ CheilJedang is picking up speed with its white biotechnology business, having won a global certification for its biodegradable plastic, the company said Tuesday.
CJ‘s polyhydroxyalkanoate, which is touted as a green replacement for petroleum-based plastics, has been certified as biodegradable by TUV Austria, a globally renowned institution for biodegradability testing and certification, in four areas -- industry, household, soil and marine.
It is the first time a South Korean company has received the TUV certificate in marine biodegradability, the food and bio company explained.
CJ said its PHA received a high score for its environmentally-friendly production process that allows over 90 percent of the material to naturally decompose in most environments, including in soils and in seas.
Using CJ’s PHA production technology, it is the only biodegradable material that decomposes in the sea, the company said.
With the certificate, the food group said it will expand its presence in the biodegradable material market in other countries.
The company is also actively partnering with related companies for the business.
CJ CheilJedang said it recently signed a contract with Helian Polymers, a 3D-printing company based in the Netherlands, to supply PHA.
“Big global companies in Europe have made pre-orders amounting to over 5,000 tons, which is far over what we have planned to produce,” a CJ official said in a press release.
“We will push on to target the global biodegradable polymers market with unparalleled technology and differentiated products.”
