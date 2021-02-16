[Newsmaker] 'Suspicious man' caught near inter-Korean border, probe under way: JCS

South Korean guard post (Yonhap)

A suspicious man was caught near a military checkpoint in the eastern section of the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, military authorities said.



The man was found around the checkpoint located inside the civilian access control line near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the east coast in the early hours of the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).



It is not immediately known if the man is from North Korea, and if so, how he could cross the border.



"A probe is under way. We will give further details after wrapping up the investigation," the JCS said in a brief release.



In November, a North Korean civilian crossed the border undeterred into the South in the town of Goseong, in a suspected defection attempt. In July, a North Korean defector swam across the inter-Korean border from the western island of Ganghwa and returned home.



In the wake of a series of security breaches, the ministry has taken steps to improve the border surveillance system. (Yonhap)