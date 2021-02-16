Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on strong advances by tech and auto stocks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 16.27 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,163.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.07 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.38 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.51 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.12 percent.



Giant internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.02 percent, with its rival Kakao edging up 0.2 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.61 percent, and its smaller affiliate climbed 0.93 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,200.9 won against the US dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)