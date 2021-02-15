Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks on peninsula peace, denuclearization

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk (Yonhap)





South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart on Monday to discuss cooperation for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.



The talks between Noh and Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Tokyo's foreign ministry, came as Washington stresses the importance of trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo in addressing regional challenges, including the North Korean nuclear issue.



"The two sides exchanged views on ways for cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and among the South, the U.S. and Japan, to achieve progress in efforts for complete denuclearization and the establishment of enduring peace on the peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.



"The two sides agreed to continue close communication and cooperation regarding North Korea's nuclear and other issues going forward," it added.



Seoul has recently been seen as trying to mend relations with Tokyo strained over wartime history and trade, amid expectations that the Tokyo Olympics, slated for this year, could create room for diplomatic reengagement with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)



