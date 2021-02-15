 Back To Top
Business

IoT subscriptions top 10m in S. Korea last year: data

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 09:58       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 09:58
This file photo, taken May 26, 2020, at SK Telecom Co.'s office in central Seoul, shows the company's robot equipped with IoT sensors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken May 26, 2020, at SK Telecom Co.'s office in central Seoul, shows the company's robot equipped with IoT sensors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)
South Korea's internet-of-things (IoT) device subscriptions hit over 10 million last year on the back of growing use of connected cars and remote control services.

As of the end of last year, the number of mobile connections to such devices stood at 10.05 million, up around 2 million from the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

IoT devices range from connected vehicles to home appliances that exchange data with other devices over the internet, and they can provide remote control services.

Subscriptions to remote vehicle control services grew by 1.17 million on-year to reach 3.64 million last year. Such connected car services allow remote control over a vehicle's engine, infotainment and air conditioning system.

The country's total IoT subscriptions are set to grow further this year as the government encourages wider use of IoT devices.

Last year, the ICT ministry eased radio wave assessment processes for IoT devices to spur the adoption of connected services.

The ICT ministry plans to invest 12.6 billion won ($11.4 million) this year for projects to strengthen the wider ecosystem of IoT services and products.

The country's major mobile carriers have also set out to boost IoT subscriptions based on their 5G networks.

SK Telecom Co., the country's largest wireless carrier, has restructured its mobile business to place IoT services as one of its nine core business divisions. (Yonhap)
