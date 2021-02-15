Hyundai reveals interior of 1st own EV platform-based IONIQ 5

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the interior of the IONIQ 5. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled the interior design of the IONIQ 5, the first all-electric model with its own electric vehicle platform, ahead of its global unveiling next week.



The IONIQ 5 midsize crossover vehicle comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo as the electric-global modular platform allows for an elongated wheelbase and flat floor unlike other midsize crossovers with internal combustion engines and conventional steer-by-wire systems, Hyundai said in a statement.



"IONIQ 5 is a statement of design that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era. The long wheelbase is translated to a new dimension of space," Senior Vice President Lee Sang-yup in charge of the Hyundai Global Design Center said in the statement.



Hyundai plans to unveil the IONIQ 5 in an online world premiere event on Feb. 23.



The IONIQ 5's signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging. The company plans to apply the design language to future models to be released under the IONIQ BEV brand.



The IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.



It is equipped with a battery that enables driving over 500 kilometers on a single charge and ultra-fast charging to 80 percent capacity within 18 minutes.



Hyundai also plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan in 2022 and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.



Separately, Hyundai's independent Genesis brand plans to launch an all-electric model this year and will eventually fill its lineup with zero-emission models in the future. (Yonhap)