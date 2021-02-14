S. Korea confirms 2 additional cases of bird flu at egg farms

Officials prepare to cull poultry at a farm in Paju, north of Seoul in January (Yonhap)



South Korea reported two additional cases of avian influenza at egg farms on Sunday, bringing the number of cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza from local poultry farms to 95.



The two cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N8 strain were confirmed at two egg farms in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the government's avian influenza response headquarters.



Quarantine authorities kept people from moving in and out of the poultry farms in the affected areas, having culled poultry there as part of preventive steps.



In late November, the country confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N8 strain among domestic poultry at a duck farm in Jeongeup, a North Jeolla Province city about 290 kilometers south of Seoul.



A whopping 340 cases of avian influenza were traced to poultry farms in South Korea from October 2016 to February 2017.(Yonhap)