Hyundai’s Santa Fe, GV80 among best new cars of 2021

Four vehicles of South Korea’s leading automaker Hyundai Motor Group have been included in a ranking of 12 best new cars of 2021, compiled by a US automotive third-party car listings brand Autotrader.
The four are Hyundai Motor’s Santa Fe, Genesis GV80, Kia’s Sorento and K5. Hyundai Motor, Genesis and Kia are all automotive brands owned by Hyundai Motor Group.
The 12 vehicles have been selected by a team of experts, who collectively tested and scored new models using a range of criteria of lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features and driving experience, according to Autotrader.
Autotrader said they capped the base price for all the cars it looked at, at $75,000 to ensure the value matches the cost, and the cars chosen have scored a 4.0 or higher on a 5-point scale.
Other brand vehicles listed include the Acura TLX, Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Bronco Sport, Lexus IS and Volvo XC40.
For Genesis GV80, a mid-size premium sports utility vehicle, Autotrader said it competes “squarely” with its much more expensive European counterparts, posing as a “refined” and “comfortable” choice for drivers.
Hyundai’s Santa Fe has been praised for the variety of powertrains offered, which include hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, and also for its “notable” interior.
Kia’s K5 comes with a “head-turning” exterior, enough to make BMW 3-Series shoppers reconsider their options.
Autotrader also described Kia’s Sorento as a “budget-friendly” SUV that can become a near-luxury SUV by adding a few options.
