 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Nexon provides all-time high dividends to its parent company in 2020

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 14, 2021 - 16:27       Updated : Feb 14, 2021 - 16:27
Nexon's office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)
Nexon's office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)

Nexon, South Korea’s largest game developer, has paid a record amount of cash in dividends to its parent company NXC after posting all-time high earnings last year, according to the Japanese electronic disclosure system Sunday.

According to the Electronic Disclosure for Investors‘ NETwork, Nexon provided a dividend of 29.9 billion yen (320 billion won) to its parent company last year.

In total, Nexon provided 61.4 billion yen of dividends through last year, up around 30 percent from 2019‘s 46.7 billion yen.

NXC is expected to spend the dividends on buying back shares, according to the industry sources. NXC currently plans a share buyback sized at 100 billion yen by 2023.

NXC will also provide an annual dividend of 5 yen per share to its shareholders, a 2.5-fold increase from that of 2019.

The family members of Kim Jung-ju, the chairman of NXC, will receive a total of 2.1 billion yen, accordingly.

Kim’s family currently holds 28.7 percent share in NXC and 18.9 percent share in NXC’s subsidiary NXMH.

Meanwhile, Nexon‘s operating profit last year reached 111.5 billion yen, while its revenue reaching at 293 billion yen, according the company’s regulatory filing on the Tokyo Stock exchange.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114