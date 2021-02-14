Tesla launches Model Y in Korea

Tesla’s Model Y (Tesla)
Tesla’s Model Y has officially launched in South Korea, with prices starting from 59.9 million won for the lowest trim and is eligible for government subsidy.
The automaker started sales of its latest pure electric vehicle crossover here on Friday, presenting three trims -- the standard range, long range, and performance models.
The Model Y’s standard range model offers up to 340 kilometers of range on a single charge, while the long range model can go up to 511 kilometers. The performance model drives up to 448 kilometers on a single charge.
The price for the standard trim starts from 59.9 million won, 69.9 million won for the long range, while the performance trim is priced at 79.9 million won.
The lowest trim is eligible for a government subsidy of up to 8 million won, as it is below the 60 million-won mark.
For those buying EVs in the price range of 60 to 90 million won, they are eligible for half of the maximum subsidy of 8 million won. No subsidy is given to electric vehicles over 90 million won.
The Model Y is available in a two-row configuration to seat five people. A three-row option is also planned for release in the future, the automaker said.
Tesla claims that the Model Y recorded the lowest rollover risk, of 7.9 percent, among sports utility vehicles tested by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)