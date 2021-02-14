 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Tesla launches Model Y in Korea

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 14, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Feb 14, 2021 - 15:35
Tesla’s Model Y (Tesla)
Tesla’s Model Y (Tesla)

Tesla’s Model Y has officially launched in South Korea, with prices starting from 59.9 million won for the lowest trim and is eligible for government subsidy.

The automaker started sales of its latest pure electric vehicle crossover here on Friday, presenting three trims -- the standard range, long range, and performance models.

The Model Y’s standard range model offers up to 340 kilometers of range on a single charge, while the long range model can go up to 511 kilometers. The performance model drives up to 448 kilometers on a single charge.

The price for the standard trim starts from 59.9 million won, 69.9 million won for the long range, while the performance trim is priced at 79.9 million won.

The lowest trim is eligible for a government subsidy of up to 8 million won, as it is below the 60 million-won mark.

For those buying EVs in the price range of 60 to 90 million won, they are eligible for half of the maximum subsidy of 8 million won. No subsidy is given to electric vehicles over 90 million won.

The Model Y is available in a two-row configuration to seat five people. A three-row option is also planned for release in the future, the automaker said.

Tesla claims that the Model Y recorded the lowest rollover risk, of 7.9 percent, among sports utility vehicles tested by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114