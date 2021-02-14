 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Feb 14, 2021 - 10:28

This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows an A380 passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Korean Air)
This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows an A380 passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Korean Air)
Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, has joined other airlines to offer "flights to nowhere" as a way to ride out the coronavirus crisis, the transport ministry said Sunday.

Korean Air plans to use the A380 passenger jet on the route from Incheon to the East Sea, Busan, Jeju Island, the Straits of Korea and back to Incheon on Feb. 27, a ministry official said.

The entertainment-packed flight to nowhere will take two hours and 20 minutes. It is priced at 219,000 won-700,000 won ($200-$630) depending on cabin classes, he said.

The company has yet to decide whether to continue to sell the flights to nowhere in March.

Local airlines such as Asiana Airlines Inc. and Jeju Air Co. began selling such flights late last year. Asiana still offers the product, but Jeju Air's is no longer in service.

Airlines have suspended most of their flights on international routes since early last year as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

