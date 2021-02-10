[Diana’s Table] Salisbury steak Korean style or Hamburg steak

Salisbury steak Korean style or Hamburg steak (Courtesy of Diana Kang)



In Korea, when you go to a Western-style restaurant, you will often find Hamburg steak on the menu. This is Korean version of the Salisbury steak served with rice and vegetables. When I was a child, we went out to eat at restaurants only on very special occasions. The choice of menu was quite limited and we usually ordered either a Hamburg steak or a pork cutlet.



When I grew up, my travels allowed me to taste diverse and interesting dishes from around the world. Although my taste buds may have grown more sophisticated, this type of Hamburg steak still holds a very special place in my food memory. It brings back childhood memories and gives me a deep sense of comfort and happiness.



In Korea, Hamburg steak is usually served with rice and a fried egg. When I make it at home, I also add different seasonal vegetables and even pasta in lieu of rice. I usually make at least 12 patties with the listed amount of ingredients and freeze the unused patties for later. It t is an easy menu to prepare to entertain guests and family. When entertaining, you can serve it with mashed potatoes and salad to make it a full-course meal.







Ingredients



3 cups of ground beef



3 cups of ground pork



2 tablespoons of Montreal steak seasoning



3 cups of chopped onions



2 cups of bread crumbs



1 cup of milk



2 eggs



Salt and pepper to taste







For the sauce:



1 can of Heinz demi-glace sauce



2 tablespoons of ketchup







Recipe



Mix the two types of meat with steak seasoning. Set it aside for 30 minutes.



Soak bread crumbs in milk. When the bread crumbs are soft and have absorbed all the milk, add two eggs. Add chopped onions to the meat.



Add the bread crumb/egg mixture to the meat.



Mix well. Separate the meat into 10 to 12 equal sections. Pat each section several times to form them into patties.



Cook over medium heat until browned on both sides. Braise in demi-glace sauce for 10 minutes. Serve with a sunny-side-up fried egg and rice.



Individually wrap the extra patties in plastic wrap and freeze for later use.







Demi-glace sauce:



Use a store bought Heinz demi-glace sauce which comes in a small can. In a medium-sized pan, add 1 can of demi-glace sauce and mix with 2 tablespoons of ketchup and 2/3 can of water. Mix well. Cook patties in the sauce for about 10 minutes. Pour extra sauce over patties when serving.







Please join me in my walk down this memory lane and enjoy the taste of this Hamburg steak.



Happy cooking and happier eating!









Diana Kang is a lifestyle content creator specializing in Korean food and food culture. She has worked as an executive producer of the PBS series on Korean food “Kimchi Chronicles,” and has written regular columns on celebrity chefs, specialty ingredients and family recipes. -- Ed.