 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's debut full album rebounds to No. 59 on Billboard 200

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 15:28       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 15:28
BLACKPINK performing during its livestream concert
BLACKPINK performing during its livestream concert "BLACKPINK: The Show" on Jan. 31, 2020. (YG Entertainment)
K-pop megastar BLACKPINK's debut studio album has rebounded big on Billboard's main albums chart this week following its first online concert held late last month.

"The Album" has resurged to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart updated Tuesday (US time), ascending 89 notches from a week before.

It marks the 18th consecutive week the four-member band has stayed on the chart with its album since debuting at No. 2 in October, making history as a South Korean girl group.

The album also swung back to No. 32 on American music publication Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums Chart for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, rising 153 spots in just seven days.

Rolling Stone said the climb marks the "third-biggest week-to-week increase" in the chart's history, attributing it to the success of the group's online concert that was livestreamed on Jan. 31 in collaboration with YouTube.

Some 280,000 people from different countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Britain and South Korea, signed up for a membership to watch the pay-to-view concert titled "The Show."

Among them, subscribers based in the US accounted for the biggest share at 19.2 percent, according to YG Entertainment.

"The Album," released Oct. 2, is BLACKPINK's first full-length album since its debut in 2016. It includes the main track "Lovesick Girls," as well as prereleased hits "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114