 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Yoon Jeong-hee’s siblings speak up about neglect accusations against Yoon’s husband Paik

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 14:59       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 14:59
Actor Yoon Jeong-hee (left) poses with her husband Paik Kun-woo after receiving the top French cultural order “Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” during a ceremony at the Culture Ministry in Paris in 2011. (Yonhap)
Actor Yoon Jeong-hee (left) poses with her husband Paik Kun-woo after receiving the top French cultural order “Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” during a ceremony at the Culture Ministry in Paris in 2011. (Yonhap)

With pianist Paik Kun-woo and his wife Yoon Jeong-hee at the center of attention over accusations of Paik‘s neglect in the care of Yoon, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, Yoon’s siblings released an official statement Tuesday, acknowledging it was they who posted the petition on the Blue House website that accuses Paik and his daughter of neglecting Yoon.

The siblings apologized for going public with family matters.

“Paik kept his distance from his wife and her family for the past two years beyond comprehension, and he did not show up when his mother-in-law passed away in 2019,” the statement said.

“In France, Paik does not visit Yoon who lives 25 minutes away by car. We, siblings, have difficulties visiting Yoon or talking with her on the phone as Paik and his daughter do not cooperate.”

The announcement denied speculation that the dispute was about Yoon’s financial assets.

“Yoon has two apartments in Yeouido and some deposits in the bank, but with her daughter Paik Jin-hee having the legal rights to management and Paik Kun-woo having the actual rights, the siblings do not have any rights. We only hope that Yoon’s assets can be used rightfully for herself,” it read.

According to the statement, Yoon’s siblings hope that she can return to Korea and receive care here.

Paik’s agency on Sunday denied the accusation that Paik has been negligent in the care of Yoon, calling the petition a “false accusation without grounds.”

The siblings lost a lawsuit in the French courts challenging the designation of Paik’s daughter as Yoon’s legal guardian three months ago. They uploaded a petition on the Blue House website on Friday, calling for the government to help bring Yoon back to Korea from France.

Paik is scheduled to arrive in Seoul from France on Thursday for performances. He has four solo recitals from Feb. 26 to March 12, in Daejeon, Daegu, Incheon and Seoul, presenting works by Schumann.

On March 14, he will go onstage with the Korean Symphony Orchestra in Seoul, performing Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and other works by Debussy and Wagner.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114