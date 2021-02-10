Yoon Jeong-hee’s siblings speak up about neglect accusations against Yoon’s husband Paik

Actor Yoon Jeong-hee (left) poses with her husband Paik Kun-woo after receiving the top French cultural order “Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” during a ceremony at the Culture Ministry in Paris in 2011. (Yonhap)



With pianist Paik Kun-woo and his wife Yoon Jeong-hee at the center of attention over accusations of Paik‘s neglect in the care of Yoon, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, Yoon’s siblings released an official statement Tuesday, acknowledging it was they who posted the petition on the Blue House website that accuses Paik and his daughter of neglecting Yoon.



The siblings apologized for going public with family matters.



“Paik kept his distance from his wife and her family for the past two years beyond comprehension, and he did not show up when his mother-in-law passed away in 2019,” the statement said.



“In France, Paik does not visit Yoon who lives 25 minutes away by car. We, siblings, have difficulties visiting Yoon or talking with her on the phone as Paik and his daughter do not cooperate.”



The announcement denied speculation that the dispute was about Yoon’s financial assets.



“Yoon has two apartments in Yeouido and some deposits in the bank, but with her daughter Paik Jin-hee having the legal rights to management and Paik Kun-woo having the actual rights, the siblings do not have any rights. We only hope that Yoon’s assets can be used rightfully for herself,” it read.



According to the statement, Yoon’s siblings hope that she can return to Korea and receive care here.



Paik’s agency on Sunday denied the accusation that Paik has been negligent in the care of Yoon, calling the petition a “false accusation without grounds.”



The siblings lost a lawsuit in the French courts challenging the designation of Paik’s daughter as Yoon’s legal guardian three months ago. They uploaded a petition on the Blue House website on Friday, calling for the government to help bring Yoon back to Korea from France.



Paik is scheduled to arrive in Seoul from France on Thursday for performances. He has four solo recitals from Feb. 26 to March 12, in Daejeon, Daegu, Incheon and Seoul, presenting works by Schumann.



On March 14, he will go onstage with the Korean Symphony Orchestra in Seoul, performing Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and other works by Debussy and Wagner.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)