 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Heavy to demonstrate remote ship control system for large vessel

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 11:46
This file photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 19, 2020, shows a person controlling the company's remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island via a remote control system at a research center in Daejeon, 250 kilometers away from the seas. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This file photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 19, 2020, shows a person controlling the company's remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island via a remote control system at a research center in Daejeon, 250 kilometers away from the seas. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it will demonstrate whether its remote autonomous navigation system can autonomously steer a large ship in August.

A 9,200-ton ship will be used to demonstrate the shipbuilder's remote autonomous navigation system known as Samsung Autonomous Ship, or SAS, the company said.

Mokpo National Maritime University will assess whether the system helps the ship navigate autonomously under remote control, Samsung Heavy said.

If Samsung Heavy succeeds in the demonstration, it will be the world's first shipbuilder to secure the remote autonomous navigation system for large vessels, the shipbuilder said.

In October 2020, Samsung Heavy said it successfully navigated its 300-ton remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, via a remote control system at a research center located in Daejeon, 250 kilometers away from the seas.

Samsung Heavy plans to commercialize its independently developed autonomous navigation system by 2022. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114