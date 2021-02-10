Cafe24 to hosts webinar on global sales strategy for social media

(Cafe24)

E-commerce platform Cafe24 will host a webinar on global sales strategy for Facebook and Instagram next week, the company said on Wednesday.



The platform said the event will provide viewers with strategic help in reaching over three billion online users on Facebook-owned apps using Facebook Shops.



Dubbed “Facebook‘s Global Commerce Success Strategies Using Shops,” the occasion is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17, and will be offered for free to those who sign up on Cafe24’s website.



Speakers include Facebook APAC Head of Partnerships Philip Hur and Instagram Product Marketing Manager Jerko Grom who will talk about how to sell K-style products globally and tools on Facebook Shops.



Sister Ann, a beauty brand that posted more than half of its $17.9 million (20 billion won) in sales last year and INSTANTFUNK, a fashion brand, which has gained popularity in Japan, will share their experiences on gaining global customers through the shopping platform.



In December, Cafe24 became the first in East Asia to launch a Facebook Shops integration service after being named one of the eight global partners for the service last year.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)