Seoul’s public transit agencies in danger of insolvency amid falling passenger numbers

Seoul’s public transportation operators are in serious financial trouble as the number of bus and subway users sharply dropped last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that 1.45 billion passengers used inner city and town shuttle buses last year, down 23.6 percent from 1.95 billion a year earlier. The number of airport shuttle users dropped 85.4 percent on-year to 2.12 million passengers.
The sharp decline in passengers caused the city government’s transit income to fall 29.1 percent to 473.8 billion won ($425.7 million).
Town shuttle buses saw a sharp fall in number of passengers as many of them are based on routes near college campuses, which remained vastly empty throughout last year due to remote classes.
Many of the transit operators for town shuttle buses are facing a liquidity crisis, as they are already struggling to pay for gas and wages of their workers, the city government said.
Airport shuttles likewise experienced a huge drop in their number of passengers as demand for domestic and international flights remained weak from the pandemic. The city government said a vast majority of airport shuttle operators have stopped operating the shuttles to avoid bankruptcy.
It was reported that inner city bus operators are in need of additional 560.8 billion won to make up for their losses made last year.
“Support for the bus industry under trouble from COVID-19 has been largely the role of local governments, but that is not enough for the bus industry at the brink of insolvency,” a bus industry representative said in a statement.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the public transportation ecosystem could be demolished, and central government support is in dire need.”
The situation is much similar for subway lines in Seoul, as people increasingly avoided using public the transit system due to virus fears and as social distancing rules diminished the demand for overall travel.
Seoul Metro, which manages eight subway lines in the greater Seoul area, said Wednesday that its number of subway users last year dropped 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.98 billion.
The subway operator’s transit income likewise fell 27 percent to 1.22 trillion won last year, recording net loss of 1.09 trillion won. The city government forecasts that Seoul Metro will fall short of 1.6 trillion won by this year’s end.
The city government said Seoul Metro has been in red for years as fares have stayed the same since 2015.
To overcome the challenge to the public transit system, the Seoul city government has been reviewing a hike in fares for the city’s buses and subways.
Officials have considered raising the base fare by up to 300 won and hike the add-on fee per 5 kilometers to up to 200 won. At the moment, Seoul imposes 1,250 won and 1,200 won as transit fee for buses and subways, respectively.
But the move has met resistance from those arguing that the hike would increase the burden on the working class that are already struggling greatly from the pandemic.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)