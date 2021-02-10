 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor unveils unmanned mobility vehicle concept

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 10:11       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 10:11
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the TIGER uncrewed ultimate mobility vehicle concept. (Hyundai Motor Group)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the TIGER uncrewed ultimate mobility vehicle concept. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday unveiled its first "uncrewed" mobility vehicle concept as it strives to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.

The TIGER robot, which stands for Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot, is designed to operate as a four-wheel drive vehicle or a four-legged walking machine to conduct scientific exploration activities, carry emergency medical kits and deliver products to inaccessible areas, Hyundai said in a statement.

The vehicle with the project name of X-1 is being developed by the Korean carmaker's New Horizons Studio in partnership with US engineering design software firm Autodesk, Inc. and US design consulting firm Sundberg-Ferar, it said.

"Vehicles like TIGER, and the technologies underpinning it, give us an opportunity to push our imaginations. We are constantly looking at ways to rethink vehicle design and development and re-define the future of transportation and mobility," John Suh, head of the California-based studio, said in the statement.

Hyundai revealed the Elevate, its first-ever UMV concept with movable legs, at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019.

Both TIGER and Elevate blend robotic and wheeled locomotion technologies, allowing them to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle, the statement said.

"Working with the team at Hyundai on the TIGER X-1 vehicle, using advanced technology such as generative design to push the boundaries of increasing strength while reducing weight in transportation, is exactly what we mean when we talk about creating the new possible," Autodesk Vice President Srinath Jonnalagadda said. (Yonhap)
