Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for progress in US stimulus.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,087.22 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14 percent to a new record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03 percent.



Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.85 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 0.72 percent.



Pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics traded flat, while Celltrion lost 0.3 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver rose 1.67 percent, while rival Kakao jumped 3.04 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,111.3 won to the US dollar, up 5.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)