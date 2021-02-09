[Graphic News] 2020 sees surge in working days lost to strikes









The number of working days lost due to labor disputes surged by nearly 40 percent in South Korea last year, a report said, indicating a likely deterioration in labor relations at local firms.



According to the report from the state-funded Korea Labor Institute, the number of lost work days totaled 554,000 in 2020, soaring 37.8 percent from the previous year’s 402,000 days.



The figure had fallen from 862,000 days in 2017, when the Moon Jae-in government took office, to 552,000 days in 2018. (Yonhap)











