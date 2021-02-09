 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Graphic News] 2020 sees surge in working days lost to strikes

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 10:01




The number of working days lost due to labor disputes surged by nearly 40 percent in South Korea last year, a report said, indicating a likely deterioration in labor relations at local firms.

According to the report from the state-funded Korea Labor Institute, the number of lost work days totaled 554,000 in 2020, soaring 37.8 percent from the previous year’s 402,000 days.

The figure had fallen from 862,000 days in 2017, when the Moon Jae-in government took office, to 552,000 days in 2018. (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114