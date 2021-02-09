Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from growing hopes of progress in the US stimulus talks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.52 points, or 0.79 percent, to 3,115.76 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.81 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 3.2 percent.



Hyundai Motor gained 1.07 percent following heavy losses the previous session after saying that it is not in talks with US tech giant Apple Inc. over an electric vehicle project. The carmaker's affiliate Kia traded 2.9 percent lower.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 1.82 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.91 percent.



Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.12 percent, while Celltrion lost 1.49 percent. Internet portal giant Naver moved down 0.42 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,117.9 won to the US dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)