[Today’s K-pop] Kim Wooseok goes lovely with 2nd EP

(Credit: TOP Media)

Kim Wooseok came out with second solo EP “2nd Desire [Tasty]” Monday.



The new music shows an adorable side of him taking a sharp turn from the glaring and dreamlike images from his previous greed-themed EP. He wanted the new music to be completely different, said the musician in the online showcase held on the same day, and also wanted to be recognized for music spectrum.



“I wish I can push the spectrum further and build up my image along the way,” he added.



The idol participated in producing all six songs of the new album and writing five, including title track “Sugar.”



“[Sugar] sings about puppy love using food metaphors,” he went on, “It is a sweet song and I hope it amuses you.”



“Sugar,” as well as “What Are You Up To Tonight,” were dropped pre-release last week. Kim was the runner-up of “ProduceX101,” a television survival audition program, and was a member of Wanna One and Up10tion. Monsta X’s I.M strikes out solo

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X’s I.M confirmed that he will debut as a solo and release first solo EP “Duality” on Feb. 19.



The youngest member of the band has been honing his music skills making raps for all the songs of Monsta X since debut in 2016. He also made songs such as “Mohae,” “Champagne,” “UR,” “Zone” and “Night View.” “Night View,” from the band’s third studio album “Fatal Love,” landed at No. 13 at Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart last month.



On the side, he has been putting out a string of mixtapes and singles on his own that demonstrated his unique sensibilities and groovy style. Besides the strong signature of the band, he wants to convey his own color in solo projects, the rapper once said.



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez unveiled a timeline detailing its promotion activities for its new EP at midnight hailing its return after about six months.



Against a backdrop of flames, the image posted on its official SNS account listed a series of what is coming next leading up to the D-day, March 1, of coming out with “Zero: Fever Part 2.”



The boy band will first share a concept photo taken as a whole on Tuesday midnight, followed by individual shots, tracklist of the album and a preview of the performances.



“Zero: Fever Part 2” is a sequel to its previous EP “Zero: Fever Part 1” that sold over 250,000 units in pre-order in July last year.



The band became the final winner of last week’s “Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend,” a television show in which younger musicians reinterpret the hits from established artists. The eight-piece act won the episode for Rain with “It’s Raining.”



(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)