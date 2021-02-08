 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2021 - 16:45       Updated : Feb 8, 2021 - 16:45
This undated image, provided by South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp., shows the company's founder, Kim Beom-su. (Kakao Corp.)
This undated image, provided by South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp., shows the company's founder, Kim Beom-su. (Kakao Corp.)
The founder of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. said Monday that he will donate more than half of his wealth -- currently estimated to be more than 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion).

"I have pledged to donate more than half of my assets to solve social issues throughout my life," Kim Beom-su said in a message sent to all of Kakao's employees.

His assets are estimated to be over 10 trillion won, including 12.5 million shares of Kakao, valued at over 5.7 trillion won.

Kim plans to announce the official pledge, adding that details of the donation are currently under discussion.

"I aim to solve social issues and help people that Kakao has difficulty in approaching," the entrepreneur said.

Kim is the founder and chairman of Kakao, which is the country's biggest messaging application installed on more than 90 percent of the country's smartphones. He is also a co-founder of NHN Entertainment, the former gaming subsidiary of search giant Naver Corp. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114