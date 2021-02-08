Sungkyunkwan’s business school ranks 35th in world

Sungkyunkwan University’s Graduate School of Business has ranked No. 35 in the world in the 2021 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking. In Asia, the institution ranked seventh, as it maintained the top spot for Korea.The Financial Times Global MBA Ranking is an annual indicator of business schools’ overall status and quality. Unlike other rankings centered on US MBA programs, the FT ranking is global and assesses business schools around the world.Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business is the only Korean business school in the world’s top 100. Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business’s MBA has been ranked as the top program in Korea for 10 consecutive years, while it has been among the top 50 worldwide since 2017.According to Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business, it scored particularly well for career services, career progress and international faculty percentage, ranking respectively fifth, 13th and 17th for the categories.“We are proud of this accomplishment. It is a strong signal that SKK GSB is being recognized globally for the value we deliver and the impact we have on our students and alumni’s careers,” Eric Shih, dean of Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business, said in a statement.Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business launched two new programs last year, the artificial intelligence MBA and the master of science in business analytics. These programs bring together advanced topics in AI and big data with business education to help students acquire the knowledge and skills that are essential in “Industry 4.0.” These courses have attracted tremendous interest, not only from individual applicants but also from companies.Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business’ MBA has also been gaining rapidly in popularity. In particular, the number of applicants for the entirely English program increased significantly year-on-year. In a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Korea has proven to be a relatively safe place to live and study. Many students who were planning to pursue an MBA abroad decided to remain in Korea instead, while the number of foreign students at Sungkyunkwan University Graduate School of Business continued its steady rise.