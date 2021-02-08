Hyosung launches recycled plastic clothing brand G3H10

A model poses in a G3H10 hoodie. (Hyosung)
Hyosung TNC, the fiber production unit of Hyosung Group, said Monday that it has launched a clothing brand to showcase garments made of recycled plastic and organic cotton.
The first product from the new brand, G3H10, is a hoodie that will come in three colors -- charcoal, ivory and olive. The hoodies will be a blend of Regen, Hyosung TNC’s eco-friendly fiber made of recycled plastic, and organic cotton grown without the use of synthetic pesticides.
“As a business-to-business company, this is the first time for Hyosung TNC to manufacture clothes directly and introduce them to customers. The G3H10 hoodies will be available online through a crowdfuncing platform Wadiz. The funding will last until Feb. 22,” a company official said.
G3 stands for green, good and globe, while H10 represents Hyosung, hope, happy, healthy, human, how to, harmony, home, healing and help, according to the company.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)