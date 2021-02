Hyosung launches recycled plastic clothing brand G3H10

Hyosung TNC, the fiber production unit of Hyosung Group, said Monday that it has launched a clothing brand to showcase garments made of recycled plastic and organic cotton.The first product from the new brand, G3H10, is a hoodie that will come in three colors -- charcoal, ivory and olive. The hoodies will be a blend of Regen, Hyosung TNC’s eco-friendly fiber made of recycled plastic, and organic cotton grown without the use of synthetic pesticides.“As a business-to-business company, this is the first time for Hyosung TNC to manufacture clothes directly and introduce them to customers. The G3H10 hoodies will be available online through a crowdfuncing platform Wadiz. The funding will last until Feb. 22,” a company official said.G3 stands for green, good and globe, while H10 represents Hyosung, hope, happy, healthy, human, how to, harmony, home, healing and help, according to the company.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com