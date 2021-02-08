Kakao Games’ 2020 sales best in company’s history

(Kakao Games)
Kakao Games, the gaming unit of South Korea’s leading messenger app operator Kakao, registered 495.5 billion won ($442.9 million) in revenue last year, the best figure since the company started business.
According to a regulatory filing Monday, the company’s revenue and operating profit in 2020 spiked 27 percent and 90 percent on-year to 495.5 billion won and 66.6 billion won, respectively. Its net profit skyrocketed 659 percent to 67.3 billion won.
“Kakao Games enjoyed record sales thanks to steady growth in both PC and mobile games. After its release in December, Elyon logged a revenue of 10 billion won just in one month, contributing to revenue of 183.8 billion won generated by PC games. The mobile game segment’s revenue jumped 37 percent to 249 billion won, buoyed by the strong sales of Guardian Tales launched in July,” a company official said.
Kakao Games aims to carry on the momentum this year by introducing existing games such as Elyon and The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor to the global stage including Japan, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. New releases scheduled for this year include Odin: Valhalla Rising, World Flipper, Soul Artifact and Terra Fire.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)