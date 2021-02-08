[Feature] Traditional music made hip

Gugak, traditional Korean music, is having a moment, buoyed by a growing appreciation from a wider audience both in and out of Korea.



While a new generation of gugak artists have been breathing new life into the centuries-old genre over the past few years, outreach to a broader audience had eluded them in a country where contemporary music, especially K-pop, dominates.



Recently, however, gugak has caught the attention of a broader audience with a wider spectrum of traditional music.



Video gives new life to gugak



Scene from “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” (KTO)



Video may have killed the radio star, but it has given new life to gugak.



A new generation of gugak artists are targeting the millennials on digital platforms with dances and eye-catching visual effects.



The Korea Tourism Organization’s promotional campaign video series “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” has garnered more than 300 million views. The six videos, showcasing the main attractions in the cities of Seoul, Busan, Jeonju, Gangneung, Andong and Mokpo, feature a modern take on pansori, a traditional form of narrative singing.



While band Leenalchi’s catchy songs, which were inspired by pansori, featured in the videos became hits, it was the Ambiguous Dance Company dancers, clad in eye-catching red costumes, who gave new life to the music with their contemporary dance movements.



Comments such as “This is so hip,” “I have never seen something which is so Korean and hip at the same time” followed.





Lee Hee-moon in “Heosongsewol Maleola” (Ewon Art Company)



Pansori artist Lee Hee-moon, who recently released four new music videos through the “Not Alone” project, originally trained as a pansori singer. However, he is now known for presenting a new form of gugak, which combines the traditional form with pop music elements.



“The four videos can expand the spectrum of Gyeonggi minyo, a genre of gugak which has been neglected,” said Ewon Art Factory which is running the project.



Lee has always shown interest in unconventional curations. He and his glam rock band SsingSsing’s performance at the Tiny Desk Concerts series hosted by US public radio service NPR in 2017 went viral with the members in drag costumes singing gugak-inspired music.



Lee Ja-ram, another major artist recognized for her new approaches to gugak, will perform pansori alongside novelist Bae Myung-hoon at a talk concert scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Seoul Arts Center. Bae will read out excerpts from his pansori-inspired science fiction novel “Temporary Pilot” (unofficial translation).



The new trend in the delivery of gugak is similar to how K-pop music reached fans around the world. K-pop is more than just music, creating a complete experience with music videos, stage performances, fan events and more.



Trot stars with gugak origins



Kim Tae-yeon in “Miss Trot 2” (TV Chosun)