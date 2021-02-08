Doosan Infracore wins large-scale orders from emerging markets

This file photo, provided by Doosan Infracore Co., a construction equipment arm of South Korea's Doosan Group, shows the company's excavator. (Doosan Infracore Co.)

Top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday that it has won orders of 221 units of construction equipment from emerging markets such as Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Central and South America.



Doosan Infracore sold 108 units of excavators and wheel loaders in Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam this year, the company said.



A total of 27 units of construction equipment were sold in Oman, while 70 units were provided to companies in Morocco and Egypt.



In Colombia, Doosan Infracore signed a deal to provide 16 units of construction equipment.



Doosan Infracore, a unit of South Korea's Doosan Group, is slated to be affiliated with global shipbuilding holding company Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) within this year.



Its parent company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. sold a 35 percent stake in Doosan Infracore to HHIH for 850 billion won ($757 million) last Friday. (Yonhap)