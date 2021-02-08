Son Heung-min ends scoring drought, helps snap Tottenham's losing skid

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Son Heung-min has ended his five-match Premier League scoring drought, while helping Tottenham Hotspur end their losing streak at three matches in the process.



Son netted his 13th goal in the league -- 17th in all competitions -- in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.



Son's last goal in any match had come in a League Cup match against Brentford on Jan. 5.



Harry Kane, Son's favorite partner in crime who had been sidelined with an ankle injury, marked his return with the opening goal in the 54th minute. Son then doubled Tottenham's lead four minutes later by converting a Lucas Moura feed.



Son and Kane are now tied for the team lead and second overall in the Premier League with 13 goals each.



Tottenham improved to 36 points, good for eighth place.



"We had a couple of bad results on the road, and I think it was very important to bounce back and get back to winning ways," Son said in a televised interview afterward.



As for getting Kane back in the mix, Son said he missed playing with the striker.



"Injuries are always bad news for any other player but especially Harry, he's so, so important for us," Son said. "We know that Harry is one of the best strikers in the world so, obviously, it was only a couple of games, but we missed him a lot. When I play with him, it's really enjoyable. Obviously, I missed him, and I'm so grateful (to be) playing with him."



With 13 goals in the Premier League, Son is just one goal shy of matching his career high set during the 2016-2017 season.



The typically modest Son credited his teammates for helping him score.



"It's not about myself. It's about the team, and they put a lot of effort for me and other offensive players, so we have more chances to score than defenders," Son said. "I think it's important we show we can score some goals. I am really grateful that they've been putting in a lot of effort every single game." (Yonhap)