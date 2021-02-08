Foreign investors remain net sellers of local stocks in January

Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)

Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a second consecutive month, data showed Monday.



Foreigners sold a net 2.65 trillion won ($2.35 billion) worth of local stocks in January, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



American investors sold a net 3.43 trillion won of stocks last month, while Singapore's investors net purchased 1.6 trillion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.



As of end-January, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 787.9 trillion won, accounting for 31.6 percent of the country's market capitalization.



Foreigners also bought a net 1.15 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.



Their bond holdings were valued at 151.5 trillion won, or 7.3 percent of the total as of end-January. (Yonhap)