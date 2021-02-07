‘Space Sweepers’ debuts at No. 1 on Netflix

A scene from “Space Sweepers” (Netflix)



The first Korean sci-fi blockbuster set in space, “Space Sweepers” reached the top of the Netflix movie chart on Saturday after its worldwide release Friday, showing the potential of Korean-made sci-fi flicks despite some shortcomings.



Set in 2092, “Space Sweepers” by director Jo Sung-hee is about a space cleanup crew trying to sell a weapon of mass destruction: humanoid Dorothy.



The movie, with a star-studded line up of Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri, reached the top spot in the Netflix movie rankings of at least 16 countries across the globe, including France, Malaysia, Croatia, Korea and the Philippines, on Saturday, according to market research firm FlixPatrol, signaling a triumphant start for the Korean space blockbuster.



The movie showed that Korea is able to create space movies that have cinematics on par with the best Hollywood films, setting a high standard for Korean sci-fi movies to follow. The film with a budget of 25 billion won ($22.4 million) had more than 1,000 people from eight companies working on special effects and computer graphics.



In addition to Korean being the main language of the film, elements such as the iconic 63 Building in Yeouido, Seoul in 2092 feature in the opening sequence, with the Korean flag on the cleanup crew’s spaceship “Victory” and crew playing a Korean card game keeping the Korean characteristics alive. The acting also keeps the audience engaged, especially that of veteran actor Yoo Hai-jin, who showed off his chops as the voice of robot Bubs.



Reprogrammed military robot Bubs, voiced and played by Yoo Hai-jin (Netflix)