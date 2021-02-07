Galaxy A12 to launch in Korea this week

Samsung Electronics will launch the Galaxy A12 phone in South Korea on Tuesday at a price of 275,000 won ($246).
The Galaxy A12 has four cameras at the back, with a 5,000mAh battery designed to last a full day and support 15W fast charging.
The rear quad-camera features a 48 million-pixel main camera with the live focus function, a 5 million-pixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 million-pixel depth camera and a 2 million-pixel macro camera. The frontal camera has 8 million-pixel.
Samsung Electronics says anyone with Galaxy A12 will snap like a professional photographer for shots ranging from portrait to scenery.
Galaxy A12 will have a matte finish for its back, and with a lateral fingerprint sensor. These are details to minimize surface smudges, according to Samsung.
Consumers will be able to purchase the phone in a standalone deal or through the three major telecommunications companies in Korea: the SK Telecom, KT and LG U+.
In Korea, Galaxy A12 will only be available in a choice of black or white. Prior to the official launch Tuesday, Samsung Electronics will presell the phone Monday through the Samsung Electronics homepage and ecommerce platforms Coupang, Gmarket and 11st at a 10 percent discount.
To all Galaxy A12 purchasers here, Samsung Electronics will extend a two-month free membership of YouTube Premium.
The A series of Galaxy devices targets those who mainly use phones for calls and messages and want devices at a lower price range.
The A12 is launching globally in intervals, according to local circumstances. It has already been introduced in Hong Kong the UK and Nigeria, and will be released in India in the last week of February. Specifications may differ according to the local market.
