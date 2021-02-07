 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Prices of poultry products on rise amid bird flu outbreaks, total now at 87

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Feb 7, 2021 - 10:00
Cartons of eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
Cartons of eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's consumer prices of poultry goods continued to gather ground as the country destroyed more birds in a preventive measure against the highly pathogenic bird flu, data showed Sunday, with the caseload reaching 87.

The average price of eggs shot up 43.8 percent over the past week from the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Those of chicken and duck meat also increased 16.6 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively.

South Korea has so far culled 26 million poultry under its policy of destroying all birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.

The latest case of the deadly H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, the previous day. The infected farm was raising 15,000 ducks.

Cases from wild birds also continued to pile up, reaching 163 as of Sunday.

South Korea identified a whopping 340 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza traced to poultry farms during the previous wave, which ran from October 2016 to February 2017. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114