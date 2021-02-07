 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Listed firms' cash dividends up 60% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2021 - 09:46       Updated : Feb 7, 2021 - 09:46
This photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2020, shows the corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2020, shows the corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's major listed firms' cash dividends shot up 60 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, led mostly by top market cap Samsung Electronics, data showed Sunday.

The combined amount of dividends handed out by 124 listed firms surveyed in 2020 reached 30.2 trillion won ($26.8 billion), rising sharply from 19 trillion won disbursed a year earlier, according to the data compiled by market research firm FnGuide.

Net profit of the companies, meanwhile, shot up 19.6 percent on-year in 2020 to reach 58.1 trillion won.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics provided 20.3 trillion won to shareholders in 2020, which doubled from 9.6 trillion won tallied in 2019.

LG Chem Ltd. also provided 778.4 billion won to shareholders last year, which marked a fivefold growth compared with 2019, the data also showed.

South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix Inc., saw its cash dividends reach 800 billion won, up 17 percent over the period.

LG Electronics Inc. paid out 2.06 trillion won to its shareholders as well, up 59.6 percent over the cited period.

Last month, Samsung said it will pay record dividends to shareholders later this year and more through 2023 to improve its shareholder value, a move that is also seen as smoothing out the leadership succession for Samsung Group heirs. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114